...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM THURSDAY TO 4 AM
CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 1 to 4 ft expected.
* WHERE...Grand Marais to Taconite Harbor MN, Taconite Harbor to
Silver Bay Harbor MN, Silver Bay Harbor to Two Harbors MN, Two
Harbors to Duluth MN and Duluth MN to Port Wing WI.
* WHEN...From 1 AM Thursday to 4 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
The Shell Lake football players gathered at the sideline to sing the school song with their fans as they celebrated their 43-0 win over the Luck Cardinals in their game on Friday, Sept. 30, in Luck. They are 6-0 for their regular season with only two games remaining.
Three hard-core Shell Lake Laker fans made it to the Luck vs. Shell Lake game and enjoyed what they saw. Many students made the trip to Luck to watch the game and enjoyed the Luck marching band halftime show. Shown (L-R): Maci Melton, Candace Skattebo and Shaylee Anderson.
Larry Samson
Shell Lake running back Cole Peterson crosses the goal line untouched by any defenders for the first touchdown of the game. Shell Lake had 156 yards rushing and 102 in the air for six touchdowns.
Larry Samson
Larry Samson
Brock Naessen and Jacob Sinn form a wall for running back David Marcoux on this run.
CAMERON – It was no contest in Luck on Friday, Sept. 30, as the visiting Shell Lake Lakers remained undefeated, shutting out the Cardinals 43-0 in Lakeland West 8-Player action. Shell Lake is now 3-0 in conference play and 6-0 overall.
In the first quarter, the Lakers went in front at 8:05 when Cole Peterson scored on a 9-yard run. Landon Deneen added the extra point to make it 7-0. At 4:10, Isaiah McKelton scored on a 39-yard touchdown run. Peterson converted a 2-pointer, making it 15-0.
