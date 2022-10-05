CAMERON – It was no contest in Luck on Friday, Sept. 30, as the visiting Shell Lake Lakers remained undefeated, shutting out the Cardinals 43-0 in Lakeland West 8-Player action. Shell Lake is now 3-0 in conference play and 6-0 overall.

In the first quarter, the Lakers went in front at 8:05 when Cole Peterson scored on a 9-yard run. Landon Deneen added the extra point to make it 7-0. At 4:10, Isaiah McKelton scored on a 39-yard touchdown run. Peterson converted a 2-pointer, making it 15-0.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments