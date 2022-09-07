SHELL LAKE – In Lakeland non-conference 8-Player football action at Chequamegon on Friday, Sept. 2, the Shell Lake Lakers remained unbeaten at 2-0 as they shut out Chequamegon/Butternut/Mercer 35-0.

Lakeland West teams are still 0-0 in conference play. In all games, Shell Lake, Clayton, Luck and Siren are 2-0. Frederic is 1-1.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments