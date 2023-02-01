SHELL LAKE – Whenever close neighbors and traditional rivals Spooner and Shell Lake get together, there are sparks and plenty of entertainment. The two communities have been competing in just about everything since pioneer days, and on a snowy Thursday, Jan. 26, the rivalry resumed on the high school wrestling mats in Shell Lake.

The wrestling match did not disappoint, as the two teams traded blows match after match, cheered on by a large and excited gym filled with fans from both schools. Takedown after takedown, pin after pin, the fun went on until Spooner finally came out on top 48-33. Here are a few shots from match as the Rails took on the Lakers in wrestling.

