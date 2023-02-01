There were lots of pins for both teams on Jan. 26 as the Spooner Rails and Shell Lake Lakers met on the wrestling mat in Shell Lake. Here, at 138 pounds, Shell Lake’s Briar Naglosky gets a pin against Spooner’s Gabriel Lindberg.
Even the equipment took a beating! Spooner Rail Connor Melton found it a little hard to catch a breath in his 170-pound match with Laker Brock Naessen, as his head gear was dislodged. Melton went on to win by a pin.
It was all familiar faces for WIAA referee Pete Hopke of Shell Lake, an employee of the Spooner School District, during the wrestling match. On the mat in the 220-pound weight class, Laker Elijah Peterson goes for a pin against Spooner opponent Vincent Mykkanen.
The competition was intense as Shell Lake welcomed Spooner for a wrestling match. In the 145-pound weight class, Rail Pierce Schroeder worked hard to take down Laker Carter Allen, eventually winning by a pin.
Bill Thornley
Bill Thornley
It was close quarters on the wrestling mat as a Shell Lake 182-pound wrestler got a pin over Spooner’s Connor Burke. The Rails topped the Lakers 48-33.
Bill Thornley
Bill Thornley
SHELL LAKE – Whenever close neighbors and traditional rivals Spooner and Shell Lake get together, there are sparks and plenty of entertainment. The two communities have been competing in just about everything since pioneer days, and on a snowy Thursday, Jan. 26, the rivalry resumed on the high school wrestling mats in Shell Lake.
The wrestling match did not disappoint, as the two teams traded blows match after match, cheered on by a large and excited gym filled with fans from both schools. Takedown after takedown, pin after pin, the fun went on until Spooner finally came out on top 48-33. Here are a few shots from match as the Rails took on the Lakers in wrestling.
