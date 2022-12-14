Basketball

SPOONER – In Heart O’ North Conference boys basketball action on Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Spooner Rails visited the Hayward Hurricanes. The two traditional rivals once again had a good game, with Hayward earning a 48-36 victory.

The Hurricanes were led by Miles McCullum, with 14 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 blocked shots. Tyler Eaton added 11 points and had 2 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals.

