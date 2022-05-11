Baseball

SPOONER– As a storm blew across the region on Monday, May 9, the Spooner Rail baseball team held off the St. Croix Falls Saints in Heart O’ North Conference baseball action, winning 10-8.

The Rails grabbed a 7-1 lead after the first two innings. The Saints proved to be scrappy, fighting back to make things close before the Rails took the win.

