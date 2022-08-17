ASHLAND – It will be a young and somewhat inexperienced Spooner Rail football team that takes the field to host Elk Mound in the season opener in Spooner this Thursday night, Aug. 18.

But the team looked good in Ashland on a sunny Friday, Aug. 12 morning as they scrimmaged Ashland and Hurley, and head coach Josh Fizel was happy with what he saw from the boys.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments