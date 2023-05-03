Golf

SPOONER — The Spooner Rails boys’ golf team played well last week, dropping one Heart O’ North Conference match, then picking up a win in the next.

On Tuesday, April 25, the Rails traveled to St. Croix Falls, where they were defeated 179-194 by the Saints. In the JV match, the Rails fell 211-243.

