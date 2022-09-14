SPOONER – The Spooner Rails and Cumberland Beavers collided in a scoring explosion on Friday, Sept. 9, but unfortunately, the fireworks lasted only for the first half. Following a 30-30 tie after the first two quarters of play in Cumberland, the Beavers scored the only point of the second half, earning a 46-30 Heart O’ North Conference victory.

Spooner head coach Josh Fizel had praise for his team, as well as the opponents, following the game.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments