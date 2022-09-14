...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
Breaking into the open, Spooner wide receiver Adam Wilcox (#18) hauls in a long touchdown pass against Cumberland Beaver defender David Olson (#10) on Sept. 9. The Beavers went on to a 46-30 win. The Rails return home on Sept. 16, to host St. Croix Falls.
Rambling down the middle of the field, Spooner running back Connor Melton (#33) outruns Cumberland defenders for a second-quarter touchdown. The Spooner offense went quiet in the second half, as Cumberland took a 46-30 victory. Spooner will host the St. Croix Falls Saints on Friday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m.
Bill Thornley
SPOONER – The Spooner Rails and Cumberland Beavers collided in a scoring explosion on Friday, Sept. 9, but unfortunately, the fireworks lasted only for the first half. Following a 30-30 tie after the first two quarters of play in Cumberland, the Beavers scored the only point of the second half, earning a 46-30 Heart O’ North Conference victory.
Spooner head coach Josh Fizel had praise for his team, as well as the opponents, following the game.
