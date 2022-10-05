CAMERON – Football truly was a game of inches for the Spooner Rails on Friday, Sept. 30, in Cameron, and unfortunately, they came up just a few inches short in a narrow 36-34 Heart O’ North Conference loss to the Comets.

With time running out, Spooner scored a touchdown to draw within a 2-point conversion of the Comets. But the conversion attempt failed, resulting in the heartbreaking defeat.

