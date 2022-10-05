...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM THURSDAY TO 4 AM
CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 1 to 4 ft expected.
* WHERE...Grand Marais to Taconite Harbor MN, Taconite Harbor to
Silver Bay Harbor MN, Silver Bay Harbor to Two Harbors MN, Two
Harbors to Duluth MN and Duluth MN to Port Wing WI.
* WHEN...From 1 AM Thursday to 4 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Combining for a tackle for the Rails were Owen Dernovsek (#15), Jonah Worthey (#6) and Brandon Rangel (#28). This week, Spooner hosts Bloomer for Homecoming.
CAMERON – Football truly was a game of inches for the Spooner Rails on Friday, Sept. 30, in Cameron, and unfortunately, they came up just a few inches short in a narrow 36-34 Heart O’ North Conference loss to the Comets.
With time running out, Spooner scored a touchdown to draw within a 2-point conversion of the Comets. But the conversion attempt failed, resulting in the heartbreaking defeat.
