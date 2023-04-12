Sports

SPOONER — Better late than never, right? After a slow start to the Spooner Rails baseball and softball seasons due to later winter conditions, the spring sports are finally off and running.

BaseballThe Spooner Rails baseball team is 0-2 in the early going. A game scheduled Friday, March 31, against Abbotsford/Colby was canceled. On Saturday, April 1, at Woodside Sports Complex in Mauston, the Rails dropped a pair of games, falling 8-1 to Northwood/Solon Springs, and 10-9 to Medford. A game Tuesday, April 11, at Northwestern was postponed.

