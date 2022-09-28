Golf

SPOONER – The Spooner Rails golf team defeated Luck/Unity/Frederic at the Spooner Golf Course on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Sydney Greenfield was the top golfer of the day, shooting a 40 for the Rails. Other Spooner scores included Ava Thompson, Julia Corbin and Layla Thompson all shooting 43, and Lauren Chido with a 52.

