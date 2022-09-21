MELLEN – Defense went out the window in Mellen on Thursday, Sept. 15, as the Granite Diggers at Evergreens combined for 124 points in a wild 8-Player contest. Northwood/Solon Springs (NWSS) earned the win 76-48.

Mellen led 20-16 after the first quarter, and by the half, the Evergreens grabbed the lead 30-28. A 40-point third-quarter explosion gave Northwood/Solon Springs control of the game as they went on to the win.

