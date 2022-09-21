...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 1 to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Northwood/Solon Springs tops Mellen in wild 8-Player contest
By Bill Thornley
bthornley@spooneradvocate.com
MELLEN – Defense went out the window in Mellen on Thursday, Sept. 15, as the Granite Diggers at Evergreens combined for 124 points in a wild 8-Player contest. Northwood/Solon Springs earned the win 76-48.
Mellen led 20-16 after the first quarter, and by the half the Evergreens grabbed the lead 30-28. A 40-point third quarter explosion gave Northwood/Solon Springs control of the game as they went on to the win.
Passing for the Evergreens, Jared Schultz completed 3-4 for 74 yards and 1 touchdown.
On the ground, Schultz carried 9 times for 152 yards and 4 touchdowns. Brody Visger had 8 carries for 118 yards and 2 touchdowns. Abe Ahlberg had 2 carries for 57 yards and 1 touchdown.
Ahlberg caught 1 pass for 53 yards and a touchdown. Landon Micken caught 2 passes for 21 yards.
On defense, Schultz led the team with 12 tackles. Brody Visger and Micken each made 6. Ahlberg had 5. Dominik Rose had 3.
The win improved Northwood/Solon Springs to 2-2 overall, and 1-0 in Lakeland East Conference play.
Northwood/Solon Springs is tied with Phillips (4-1 overall) and Washburn (1-3) for the conference lead at 1-0. Chequamegon/Butternut/Mercer (0-4), Mellen (0-4), and Winter/Birchwood (0-4) all have 0-1 Lakeland East records.
Northwood/Solon Springs will host Winter/Birchwood at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. On Friday, Sept. 30, the Evergreens will host Phillips for their 2022 Homecoming game.
Results
NWSS 76, Mellen 48
Phillips 44, Chequamegon 0
Washburn 12, Winter/Birchwood 0
Games Saturday, Sept. 24
Winter/Birchwood at NWSS
Phillips at Oakfield
South Shore at Mellen
Games Friday, Sept. 30
Phillips at NWSS
Washburn at Mellen
Winter/Birchwood at
Chequamegon
