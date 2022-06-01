In WIAA Division 4, the Northwood/Solon Springs Evergreens have advanced to the Sectional level, and were scheduled for competition at Grantsburg on Tuesday, May 31.

Northwood/Solon Springs, seeded #4 in the WIAA Division 4 Regional, defeated the Shell Lake Lakers 3-0 at Minong on Tuesday, May 24 in what proved to be another defensive battle between the two Lakeland Conference teams. Just recently, Northwood/Solon Springs posted a similar win over Shell Lake, edging the Lakers 2-0.

