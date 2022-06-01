In the WIAA Division 4 Regional at Minong on Tuesday, May 24, Northwood/Solon Springs edged the visiting Shell Lake Lakers 3-0. Here, Northwood/Solon Springs senior batter Annika Patrick (#7) tries to lay down a bunt. The Evergreens, seeded #4, went on to upset #1 Phillips 1-0 on May 26. They were set to play at #2 Grantsburg in Sectionals on Tuesday, May 31.
Shell Lake base runner Kylee Dahlstrom (#7) races for second base trying to steal, but is thrown out as Northwood/Solon Springs fielder Izzy Golembiewski makes the tag. The Evergreens beat the Lakers 3-0 in a defensive battle at Minong as the two teams met in the WIAA Division 4 Regional Tournament on Tuesday, May 24.
Larry Samson
In WIAA Division 4, the Northwood/Solon Springs Evergreens have advanced to the Sectional level, and were scheduled for competition at Grantsburg on Tuesday, May 31.
Northwood/Solon Springs, seeded #4 in the WIAA Division 4 Regional, defeated the Shell Lake Lakers 3-0 at Minong on Tuesday, May 24 in what proved to be another defensive battle between the two Lakeland Conference teams. Just recently, Northwood/Solon Springs posted a similar win over Shell Lake, edging the Lakers 2-0.
