Northwood/Solon Springs placed several team members on the 2022 Lakeland East 8-Player All-Conference Team. Pictured are, L-R, Austin Modeen, Jared Schultz and Cole Neva. Schultz earned Offensive Player of the Year honors. Not present were Abe Ahlberg, Landon Micken, Dominik Rose and Caden Denham.

MINONG – It was a nice high school football season for the Northwood/Solon Springs Evergreens, capped this week by several players being named All-Conference in the Lakeland East 8-Player Conference.

Leading the way for the Evergreens was quarterback Jared Schultz. The Northwood sophomore was named Offensive Player of the Year.

