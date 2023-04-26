Baseball

MINONG – On Tuesday, April 18, the Northwood/Solon Springs (NWSS) baseball team overpowered the visiting Bruce Red Raiders 15-1 to start their season 1-0 in the Lakeland East Conference.

NWSS took control of the game from the start, going up 3-0 in the bottom of the first inning. They added two runs in the second and six more in the third to go up 11-0.

