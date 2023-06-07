...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY FOR PORTIONS OF
NORTHWEST WISCONSIN...
Dry conditions and breezy winds will lead to near critical fire
weather conditions today. Northeast winds of 10 to 15 mph with
gusts of 15 to 20 mph are forecast for this afternoon and evening
Minimum relative humidity values of 15 to 25 percent are also
expected. Together, these conditions could lead to the rapid
spread of fires. Check burning restrictions and fire danger before
burning.
For more information on burning restrictions for Wisconsin, see
apps.dnr.wi.gov/wisburn.
Abe Ahlberg (#21) has delivered strikes for Northwood/Solon Springs in the WIAA Regionals, and he hopes to continue this week in Sectional play at Webster.
Smacking a base hit and racing to first base, Northwood/Solon Springs batter Jared Schultz (#6) helped lead to team to WIAA Division 4 Regional wins over Brice and Winter/Birchwood. The Evergreens entered Sectionals this week.
MINONG — Champions of the tough Lakeland East Conference at 8-0. Owners of a 15-4 overall record, and a WIAA Division 4 Regional Championship. It’s been a good season for the Northwood/Solon Springs baseball team, and this week they hoped to advance even further as they traveled to Webster on Tuesday, June 6, to face Washburn in the opening round of the WIAA Sectional.
Coaches Matt Hager and Nathan Ahlberg could lead the Northwood/Solon Springs boys into the Sectional Championship later Tuesday evening if they got a win over Washburn. On May 20, the Evergreens swept the Castleguards in a doubleheader, winning 2-0 and 8-1. Northwood/Solon Springs would be pitted against either Regis or McDonell Catholic.
