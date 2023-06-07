MINONG — Champions of the tough Lakeland East Conference at 8-0. Owners of a 15-4 overall record, and a WIAA Division 4 Regional Championship. It’s been a good season for the Northwood/Solon Springs baseball team, and this week they hoped to advance even further as they traveled to Webster on Tuesday, June 6, to face Washburn in the opening round of the WIAA Sectional.

Coaches Matt Hager and Nathan Ahlberg could lead the Northwood/Solon Springs boys into the Sectional Championship later Tuesday evening if they got a win over Washburn. On May 20, the Evergreens swept the Castleguards in a doubleheader, winning 2-0 and 8-1. Northwood/Solon Springs would be pitted against either Regis or McDonell Catholic.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments