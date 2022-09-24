Northwood School

MINONG – As the end of September rolls around, the Northwood/Solon Springs Evergreens and their fans will celebrate their 2022 Homecoming Week.

The week will be filled with activities, building to the Evergreens hosting the Homecoming football game on Friday, Sept. 30, against Phillips. Here is a look at Homecoming Week.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments