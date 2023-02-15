Northwood

Kelsey Schultz (#21) brings the ball down the court for the Evergreens. Northwood travels to Turtle Lake on Feb. 17, and will be in Drummond on Feb. 21 for the D5 Regional opener.

 Bill Thornley

MINONG – The Northwood Evergreens girls basketball team is closing in on the playoff season, and Monday, Feb. 13, they had a nice tuneup as they hosted Mellen, topping the Granite Diggers 51-24.

The win improved the Evergreens girls to 4-12 in the West Lakeland Conference. Overall this season, Northwood is 6-15.

