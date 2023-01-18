MINONG – In Lakeland West Conference girls basketball on Tuesday, Jan. 10, the Northwood Evergreens hosted the Siren Dragons. Siren won the contest 53-23.

The loss knocked the Evergreen girls down to a 1-4 mark in the Lakeland West. Overall, they are 2-6 on the season.

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

