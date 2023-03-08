Basketball

DRUMMOND — The end of the basketball season came on Friday, March 3, in Drummond for the Northwood Evergreens boys in the WIAA Division 5 Regional.

Northwood was beaten 46-30 by Drummond in the second round of play. Previously, the Evergreens had advanced with a 68-49 win over South Shore.

