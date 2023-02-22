SPOONER – Thursday, Feb. 16, was a big day for Spooner Rails softball player Natalie Martin, and for Spooner softball as a sport. Martin was joined in the Spooner High School auditorium by her parents, coaches and many friends as she signed her letter of intent to attend Viterbo in La Crosse to play softball. Martin will become a V-Hawk next fall.

Spooner coaches and Athletic Director Matt Lucius believe Martin is the first Spooner Rails softball player to achieve this.

