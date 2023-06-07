LA CROSSE — Shell Lake Laker Landon Deneen competed at the WIAA Division 3 Track & Field State Championships at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse on June 2-3. The recently graduated senior came home with two second-place finishes and a first-place finish, which also established a new state record.

In the finals of the Division 3 100-meter dash, Deneen earned second place with a time of 11.03, just behind first-place finisher Trent Nitek of Cornell/Lake Holcombe with a time of 10.80.

