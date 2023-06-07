...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY FOR PORTIONS OF
Shell Lake’s Landon Deneen throws his arms in the air, celebrating the moment after crossing the finish line in first place in the 400-meter dash at the 2023 WIAA Division 3 Track & Field State Championships. Deneen set a new state record in the race.
Shell Lake Laker Landon Deneen tops the podium at the 2023 WIAA Division 3 Track & Field State Championships after running to a new state record in the 400-meter dash with a time of 48.00. Deneen beat the former state record of another Shell Lake runner, 48.32, set by Tom Helstern in 2010.
LA CROSSE — Shell Lake Laker Landon Deneen competed at the WIAA Division 3 Track & Field State Championships at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse on June 2-3. The recently graduated senior came home with two second-place finishes and a first-place finish, which also established a new state record.
In the finals of the Division 3 100-meter dash, Deneen earned second place with a time of 11.03, just behind first-place finisher Trent Nitek of Cornell/Lake Holcombe with a time of 10.80.
