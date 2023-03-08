WEBSTER — The 2022-23 high school basketball season came to a close for the Shell Lake Lakers boys in the WIAA Division 4 Regional Final as they were beaten 42-23 by the Unity Eagles.

The defeat gave the Lakers an 8-10 record in West Lakeland Conference play and 11-12 in all games this season.

