The WIAA Division 4 Regionals are underway for the Shell Lake Lakers girls basketball team, with the boys starting next week. For the girls, Sara Brunberg goes to the basket on Friday, Feb. 17, against Siren in a tough 54-31 loss. The girls began D4 Regional play at Mercer on Tuesday, Feb. 21. For the boys against Siren, Landon Deneen puts up a basket in a heartbreaking 55-54 loss to the Dragons. In Regional play on Tuesday, Feb. 28, the boys, seeded No. 9, play at No. 8 Webster on Friday, March 3, starting at 7 p.m.

