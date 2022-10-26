Members of the Shell Lake defense bring down a Clayton Bear rusher during the 8-Player playoffs in Shell Lake on Oct. 21. Clayton won the contest 44-20 to advance to Siren for an Oct. 28 game against the Dragons.
Ready for the play, Shell Lake Laker quarterback Isaiah McKelton (#3) and runner Cole Peterson (#5) prepare for the snap of the ball during the WIAA playoff against Clayton. The Bears beat the Lakers 44-20.
Shell Lake Laker coach Joe Johnson and his quarterback, Isaiah McKelton (#3), go over plays for the playoff game against Clayton on Oct. 21. The Lakers gave a good effort, but fell 44-20.
SHELL LAKE – The 2022 high school football season has come to an end for the Shell Lake Lakers and the Northwood/Solon Springs Evergreens following losses in the WIAA 8-Player playoffs on Friday, Oct. 21.
Northwood/Solon Springs traveled to Siren, where they gave the undefeated Dragons a good accounting, but in the end fell 60-36. The Evergreens played tough, backed up by a large and enthusiastic crowd that made the trip.
