SHELL LAKE – The 2022 high school football season has come to an end for the Shell Lake Lakers and the Northwood/Solon Springs Evergreens following losses in the WIAA 8-Player playoffs on Friday, Oct. 21.

Northwood/Solon Springs traveled to Siren, where they gave the undefeated Dragons a good accounting, but in the end fell 60-36. The Evergreens played tough, backed up by a large and enthusiastic crowd that made the trip.

