Football

Shell Lake runner Cole Peterson (#5) drags Frederic Viking defenders down the field as the Lakers pound out a 58-12 Homecoming victory. This week, Shell Lake plays on the road at Luck.

 Larry Samson

SHELL LAKE – Homecoming Week 2022 was a big success for the Shell Lake Lakers as they dominated the visiting Frederic Vikings 58-12 on Friday, Feb. 23.

The Lakers sit alone atop the Lakeland West 8-Player Conference at 2-0, and remain unbeaten in all games at 5-0. This week, Shell Lake is ranked No. 4 in Wisconsin in the 8-Player Football Rankings.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments