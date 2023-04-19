SHELL LAKE — Shell Lake baseball and softball teams are on the field, though late season snow and cold is still having an impact on the schedule.

BaseballThe Shell Lake baseball team is 1-0 in the Lakeland West Conference after picking up an 11-9 victory over Bruce at Woodside Sports Complex in Mauston on April 11.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments