Lakers

SHELL LAKE– In WIAA Division 4 Regional action at Shell Lake on Thursday, May 26, the Shell Lake Lakers blanked visiting Glenwood City 12-0 to advance to the Regional Final on Tuesday, May 31.

Their opponents were familiar. Shell Lake, 4-8 in the West Lakeland Conference standings this season, were scheduled to host the Siren Dragons, also 4-8.

