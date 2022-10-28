SHELL LAKE – The community came out Friday morning, Oct. 28, to support Shell Lake Laker athletes Logan Christel and Dalton Anderson as they headed to state for cross country.

Christel and Anderson qualified individually for the WIAA Cross Country State Tournament in during the Division 2 Sectional at Rice Lake on Oct. 22.

