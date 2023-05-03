Baseball

Cocking his arm and firing, Shell Lake Laker fielder Isaac Crosby (#22) gets the ball to the infield against Webster. The Lakers swept two games from the Tigers.

 Bill Thornley

WEBSTER — A developing rain storm did not dampen the fortunes of the Shell Lake Lakers baseball team on Thursday, April 27, as they swept a Lakeland West Conference doubleheader at Webster.

Shell Lake won both contests, with the final score of the first game 14-2. In the second game, the Lakers topped the Tigers 6-3.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments