Rails

Ben Reedy (#4) clears a rebound for the Spooner Rails boys. The Rails will be on the road on Thursday, Dec. 15, as they travel to Northwestern to face the Tigers.

 Bill Thornley

SPOONER – The Spooner Rails boys basketball team suffered a tough loss in Heart O’ North Conference play on Friday, Dec. 9. The Rails hosted the Ladysmith Lumberjacks, falling 89-27.

Ladysmith was able to put the game out of reach by the end of the first half, as they built a 49-15 lead going into the halftime locker room.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments