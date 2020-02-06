SPOONER– The Northwest Icemen hockey team, a co-op made up of players from Spooner, Shell Lake, Barron, Chetek, and Cumberland players, returned to the Spooner Civic Center ice on January 28, where they pounded out a big 6-0 win over Chequamegon/Phillips/Butternut.
On Thursday, Jan. 30, at Menomonie, they were edged 5-4 by the Menomonie Mustangs.
Icemen 6, CPB 0
The Icemen opened a 1-0 lead in the first period at 5:01 as Gavin Gordon scored, assisted by Wyatt Boe.
In the second period the team went off for 5 goals to take control.
Tyler Bohn scored at 1:45, assisted by Caleb Peterson. At 5:23, Collin Krance scored, assisted by Kalvin Field.
Sam Negus scored the next two goals at 5:57 and 13:45, with assists from Calvin Gordon. At 14:47, Timothy Mirabal closed out the scoring, assisted by Jordan Aronson.
The Icemen outshot Chequamegon 30-17.
In goal, Connor Morrison played 34 minutes, saving 14 of 14 shots. Mason Bohn played 17 minutes, stopping 3 of 3 shots on goal.
Menomonie 5, Icemen 4
On Thursday, Jan. 30, the Icemen traveled to Fanetti Ice Arena where they were downed 5-4 by the Menomonie Mustangs.
In the first period the Mustangs took a 2-0 lead. The Icemen came back with a goal at 0:58 of the second, scored by Calvin Gordon with assists from Calvin Bickle and Tyler Bohn. Following a Mustang goal, Jordan Aronson scored to make it 3-2. Menomonie scored to close out the period 4-2.
Timothy Mirabal scored at 0:33 of the third to make it 4-3. The Mustangs added their final goal to make it 5-3, and Wyatt Boe scored at 13:27, assisted by Timothy Mirabal to make the final 5-4.
The Icemen outshot the Mustangs 35-31.
In goal, Justice Szotkowski played 51 minutes, stopping 31-35.
On Thursday, Feb. 13, they play at Medford. The Icemen play at Hayward on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 5:30 p.m.
