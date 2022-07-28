Northwood/Solon Springs will soon be ready for a new year. On Friday, Aug. 19, at 5 p.m., NWSS will be in Clayton for a multiple-team scrimmage with Shell Lake, Clayton, McDonell Central Catholic, Clayton, Lincoln and Prairie Farm.
Believe it or not, those cool autumn breezes will soon be blowing. And in these parts, that means high school football on Friday nights. All around the area, high school teams will soon be picking up their equipment and hitting the practice field to prepare for a brand-new season. Everybody starts week one at 0-0, and dreams are big at schools, including Shell Lake.
Bill Thornley
Almost time for action! Pads will be handed out and helmets adjusted on Tuesday, Aug. 2, as the Spooner Rails get ready for a new season. The first practice will follow, at 6 p.m.
BILL THORNLEY
WASHBURN CO.– Long summer days are growing shorter, and soon July will melt into August. Across northwestern Wisconsin, the sounds of whistles blowing, pads cracking and helmets popping will be heard once again. The 2022 high school football season is nearing.
Area teams are picking up their gear and assembling for their first practices of the brand new season. Here is a look at what is happening locally.
