SPOONER – It was a tough home opener for coach Caleb Melton and the young Spooner Rails wrestling team as they hosted the Hayward Hurricanes on Thursday, Dec. 8.

With a flurry of 6-point pins, the Hurricane wrestlers jumped out to a 60-0 lead before the Rails were able to get on the scoreboard in a 66-18 defeat.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments