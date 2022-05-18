Northwood/Solon Springs batter Gage Blaylock (#12) blasts a double for the Evergreens on May 10, in a 13-0 Lakeland Conference victory over the Clear lake Wariors in Minong. The Northwood/Solon Springs girls also picked up a win, beating Clear Lake 10-0.
The Northwood/Solon Springs girls softball team and boys baseball team are enjoying terrific success this spring as they dominate play in the East Lakeland Conference. Both teams are currently unbeaten atop the East Lakeland Conference standings. Softball player Kyra Latvala (#11) races home for a run as Northwood/Solon Springs earns a big 10-0 win over Clear Lake on May 10.
Bill Thornley
