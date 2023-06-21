Golf

SPOONER — The Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin (GCAW) is pleased to announce that Ethan Melton, Connor Melton, Deagan Cleveland and Ty Zeller of Spooner High School are 2023 Academic-All State honorees.

Students are submitted by GCAW coaches if they meet the following criteria: a cumulative GPA of at least 3.25, participation in at least 75% of their team’s varsity matches and are a sophomore, junior or senior. Ethan Melton, Connor Melton, Cleveland and Zeller are student-athletes who have served as a great examples to others, proving that athletic and academic successes are not mutually exclusive.

