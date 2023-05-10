Northwood

MINONG — In East Lakeland Conference boys baseball on Tuesday, May 2, Northwood/Solon Springs hosted Flambeau, blanking the Falcons 10-0.

Northwood/Solon Springs got off to a quick start, scoring 5 runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a 5-0 lead. They added 4 runs in the bottom of the fifth, and 1 in the sixth for the win.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments