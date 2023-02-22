MINONG – In WIAA boys non-conference action on Monday, Feb. 20, the Washburn Castleguards defeated the Northwood Evergreens 66-51.

Washburn took control of the game in the first half, building a 40-22 lead at halftime. Northwood came back to outscore the Castleguards 29-26 in the second half but could not make up the difference.

