SPOONER – There is no lack of heart in Spooner’s boys basketball team, but wins have been elusive so far. The Rails are very young, but coach Josh Fizel’s boys give it a good effort every time they hit the court.

So far this season, the Rails are 0-4 in Heart O’ North Conference play. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, the Rails fell to 0-7 in all games as they hosted for HON members the Bloomer Blackhawks. Bloomer took a 59-32 win.

