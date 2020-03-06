BIRCHWOOD– Birchwood High School senior Matthew Marcinske has joined an elite group of students: He is one of only 38 in the state who have ever scored 2,000 points during their high school basketball career.
Matthew surpassed the exalted milestone on Thursday, Feb. 27, as he put 37 points through the hoop in his dominating performance in the Bobcats’ last regular-season game in Gilmanton.
Birchwood won 75-65 in the tight match-up.
As the fans counted down from 10, Matthew scored the first 11 points in the game in just over the first 3 minutes. In all, he put in 13 field goals, two 3-pointers, and five of seven free throws. He also finished that game with 5 assists, 5 rebounds, and 3 steals.
The game was stopped after point 2,000 to give Matthew the game ball. Coach Blane Senn announced the accomplishment and commended Matthew for his years of hard work in the gym and on the game court.
Matthew helped to lead the Bobcats to become the 2019-20 East Lakeland Conference Champs with an 11-1 record. He averages 24.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.
In the first round of the WIAA Division 5 playoffs on Tuesday, the #4-ranked Bobcats were to take on the #13-ranked Butternut. The winner of that round will face Siren or South Shore at home on Friday starting at 7 p.m.
Earlier this year, Matthew took second place in the Division 3 State Cross Country Championship meet where he was the first student athlete from Birchwood School District to make a trip to state in any sport.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE SPOONER ADVOCATE: https://apg-wi-dot-com.bloxcms.com/site/forms/subscription_services/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.