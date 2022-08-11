Volleyball
SPOONER– Other fall sports are beginning new seasons along with football. The Spooner girls golf team will play at the Barron Varsity Invitational on Friday, Aug. 12, at 9 a.m.

On Monday, Aug. 15, the golfers play at Superior. Then on Friday, Aug. 19, Spooner plays at Chetek.

