Hockey

SPOONER – The Ashland Oredockers visited the Spooner Civic Center on Friday, Jan. 13, taking a 7-2 decision against the Spooner Rails in Independent Conference high school hockey action.

The loss dropped the Rails to 1-3 in conference play. Overall, the team holds a record of 2-5.

