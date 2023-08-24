Shell Lake senior Isaiah McKelton hits the line on this scrimmage play. As the second-year quarterback, he got the opportunity to show how much he has improved over the year. The Lakers dominated on offense against Prairie Farm and Lincoln High School.
Northwood/Solon Springs quarterback Jared Schultz fades back to look for a receiver in a scrimmage against McDonald Central held in Clayton on Friday, Aug. 18. Northwood/Solon Springs will be playing long-time non-conference rivals the Shell Lake Lakers on Friday, Aug. 25, at Northwood High School.
The first home football game of the season for Spooner was played by the C-team, and the young guys looked good. Later in the week, the Spooner varsity played at Elk Mound. On Friday, Aug. 25, the Rail varsity hosts Hayward. Here, the Spooner defense puts a stop to the progress of an Elk Mound rusher.
The Spooner Rails began their new volleyball season this week with practices. Spooner starts their game schedule Tuesday, Sept. 5, hosting Siren at 7 p.m. Here, Reagan Clark goes through stretching exercises.
Larry Samson
Larry Samson
Bill Thornley
During early volleyball practice, Shell Lake’s Kylee Dahlstrom makes a play. The Laker girls start their season Aug. 31 at Prairie Farm at 7:15 p.m.
Bill Thornley
Leaves are beginning to change on the trees overhead. Early flocks of geese are taking wing. Daylight comes a little later in the morning and departs a bit earlier each night. And high school sports fans in Spooner, Northwood, Shell Lake and all across the region are once again enjoying football and volleyball as brand new seasons gets going.
