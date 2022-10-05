...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM THURSDAY TO 4 AM
CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 1 to 4 ft expected.
* WHERE...Grand Marais to Taconite Harbor MN, Taconite Harbor to
Silver Bay Harbor MN, Silver Bay Harbor to Two Harbors MN, Two
Harbors to Duluth MN and Duluth MN to Port Wing WI.
* WHEN...From 1 AM Thursday to 4 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
Northwood freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors all got together for a group photo following an afternoon of Powderpuff Football during the 2022 Northwood Homecoming Week. The upperclassmen emerged as champions, topping the underclassmen 12-0 in the flag football fun.
Upperclassmen Izzy Golembiewski and Maritza Orozco helped lead the juniors and seniors to a Powderpuff Football championship over the underclassmen freshmen and sophomores during Northwood Homecoming Week. Golembiewski scored a pair of touchdowns, giving the juniors and seniors a 12-0 victory in the big game of flag football.
Bill Thornley
