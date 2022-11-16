Football

Shell Lake placed several players on the 2022 All-Conference Lakeland West 8-Player Team. Pictured are (L-R) Jacob Kodesh, Isaiah McKelton, Brock Naessen, Daemen Bieniewski, Cole Peterson and Cody Cox. Not present was Logan Yoss.

 Bill Thornley

SHELL LAKE – The Shell Lake Lakers football team has placed several players on the 2022 All-Conference in the Lakeland West 8-Player Conference.

1st Team Offense

