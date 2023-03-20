Crown

Who will wear the Spooner Rodeo queen crown at the 69th Spooner Heart of the North Rodeo? The application deadline for girls planning to try out for Rodeo queen is Saturday, April 15.

 Bill Thornley

SPOONER — Less than a month remains for those girls who want to try out for Rodeo queen this year!

The application deadline for girls planning on trying out for the 69th Spooner Heart of the North Rodeo queen is Saturday, April 15.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments