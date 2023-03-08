The Spooner Rails girls 10U B tournament team played an inspired game against Fox River Freeze on Saturday, and it paid off in a 6-5 overtime victory. The Spooner Civic Center hosted the WAHA State Hockey Championships. Spooner fought hard and earned a fourth-place finish.
Spooner’s Poppy Burch (#2) gets a big hug from a teammate after scoring the first goal for the Rails against Fox River Freeze. The game went into overtime, with Spooner winning it to advance to the second round.
Bill Thornley
Defending the nets for the Spooner girls, Anastazia Bandoli (#7) slaps away a shot on goal for the team.
Bill Thornley
Bill Thornley
Defending the goal, Spooner players aid their goalie against Fox River Freeze in the WAHA State Hockey Championships.
Bill Thornley
Swarming the puck, the Spooner girls 10U B team battles the Fox River Freeze in overtime, ultimately taking a big 6-5 win. The young Rails earned a hard-fought fourth place in the tournament.
Bill Thornley
Spooner hockey player Hunter Bandoli (#27) wears a big smile as she watches her team win in overtime during the State Hockey Championships at the Civic Center.
Bill Thornley
In front of the net, members of the Spooner Rails and Fox River Freeze compete for the puck in the 10U B tournament.
Bill Thornley
Spooner Rails assistant coach Jordan Burch calls the team together for a quick pep talk as they head into overtime against the Fox River Freeze.
