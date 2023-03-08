SPOONER — You may have noticed a buzz in the air during the past weekend. And the closer you got to the Spooner Civic Center, the louder the buzz got.

The Spooner Civic Center hosted the 2023 WAHA State Hockey Championships on Saturday and Sunday, March 4-5, featuring the Girls 10U B State Tournament.

