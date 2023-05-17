The 69th Spooner Heart of the North Rodeo will gallop into town July 6-8. It will feature two lovely young ladies as Rodeo royalty. Pictured here with Spooner Rodeo Committee Chairman Dick Fankhauser and Queen Committee Chairman Kate Peck are newly crowned Queen Gloria Stumph and Princess Leila Smith.
Rounding the Spooner Rodeo Arena during tryouts on Saturday, May 13, Gloria Stumph shows she has the queen wave down. Stumph served as princess last year, and was crowned queen for the 69th Spooner Rodeo.
Right: With “Mama” Kate Peck, chairman of the Queen Committee, new Spooner Rodeo Queen Gloria Stumph and Princess Leila Smith take a moment in front of the well-known Spooner Rodeo sign inside the arena. Peck takes a lot of time and energy to help prepare the girls each year, and says she loves the job.
With new Princess Leila Smith and Queen Gloria Stumph, current Spooner Rodeo Queen (center) Baylee Brown was on hand for the tryouts on May 13. Brown will officially turn over her crown June 14 but says she will remain very involved in the Spooner Rodeo.
The 69th Spooner Heart of the North Rodeo will gallop into town July 6-8. It will feature two lovely young ladies as Rodeo royalty. Pictured here with Spooner Rodeo Committee Chairman Dick Fankhauser and Queen Committee Chairman Kate Peck are newly crowned Queen Gloria Stumph and Princess Leila Smith.
Bill Thornley
Rounding the Spooner Rodeo Arena during tryouts on Saturday, May 13, Gloria Stumph shows she has the queen wave down. Stumph served as princess last year, and was crowned queen for the 69th Spooner Rodeo.
Bill Thornley
Red, white and blue girl! Old Glory plays a huge role in every Spooner Rodeo performance. New Spooner Rodeo Princess Leila Smith expertly carried the American flag during tryouts on May 13.
Bill Thornley
Right: With “Mama” Kate Peck, chairman of the Queen Committee, new Spooner Rodeo Queen Gloria Stumph and Princess Leila Smith take a moment in front of the well-known Spooner Rodeo sign inside the arena. Peck takes a lot of time and energy to help prepare the girls each year, and says she loves the job.
Bill Thornley
With new Princess Leila Smith and Queen Gloria Stumph, current Spooner Rodeo Queen (center) Baylee Brown was on hand for the tryouts on May 13. Brown will officially turn over her crown June 14 but says she will remain very involved in the Spooner Rodeo.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.