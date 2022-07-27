This year, the Spooner 5/6 grade softball team made huge improvements honing their skills. The team worked hard and finished the season 5-1-1. The team was coached by Megan Danielsen, Anne Focht and Erin Burch. Top row (L_R): Myella, oach Danielsen, Khloe, Liz, Coach Focht, Evi, Addie, Coach Burch, Bella. Front row: (L-R) Gretta, Kara, Norah, Emory, Jaeden.
The Spooner Youth Softball 3/4 grade has finished up their season. They had an excellent season and learned many new skills while being competitive and ending the season with several wins. They were coached by Jeff Sobralski, Katie Harder and James Johnson.
The 7/8 grade girls recently completed a perfect 12-0 season. Top row (L-R): Ava Thompson, Layla Thompson, Izzy Wienbergen, Kate Reedy. Middle row: coach Natalie Martin, Clara Ruport, Devin Danielsen, Brooke Rangel, Olivia Webster, Sienna Steines, Addie Robotti, coach Emmy Romportl. Front row (L-R): Avery Voeltz, Alaska Johnson, Gabby Osborne, Piper Sunderland. Not pictured: coach Sydney Greenfield and Annalie Lindgren.
