The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 10 AM CDT
Wednesday morning through 11 PM CDT Friday night. This advisory
affects the full state of Wisconsin.
Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night,
with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the
morning hours. The air quality index is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with the potential
to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis. During peak
ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older
adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor
workers) should reduce or consider avoiding prolonged or heavy
outdoor exertion, while all others should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
Rodeo Royalty for 2023 was officially announced at the Spooner Rodeo BBQ. Beginning their one-year reign were (L-R) Spooner Rodeo Princess Leila Smith, Coke Girl Baylee Brown and Spooner Rodeo Queen Gloria Stumph.
The Spooner Rodeo BBQ also serves as a Media Night, with area newspapers and radio stations conducting interviews. Here, Jessica Irvine of WRLS talks with Spooner Rodeo Committee Chairman Dick Fankhauser.
Bill Thornley
The Spooner Rodeo Committee annually chooses an outstanding member as Spooner Rodeo Committee Person of the Year. That person for 2023 is Bob LeMoine.
Bill Thornley
The Spooner Rodeo Committee works hard throughout the year. At the Spooner Rodeo BBQ, however, they took a moment to get together for their annual group photo.
Tom Terrell
Bill Thornley
“Mama Kate” Peck joined her girls, Leila Smith, Baylee Brown and Gloria Stumph, as they greeted those attending the Spooner Rodeo BBQ. Peck heads the Queen Committee.
Bill Thornley
The coveted Coke chaps will be worn this year by new Coke Girl Baylee Brown, also known as the Events Girl inside the Spooner Rodeo Arena. Brown was the Rodeo queen last year.
SPOONER — The 69th Spooner Heart of the North Rodeo season officially got underway on a mild Wednesday, June 14, as the annual Spooner Rodeo BBQ was held, allowing all of the hard-working committee members, volunteers, sponsors and many others to get together for a laid-back evening of good fun and good food before the work really begins.
The familiar red shirts of the Spooner Rodeo Committee members were out in full force, headed by Chairman Dick Fankhauser, now in his 37th year as the leader of Spooner’s biggest annual event and one of the top most respected rodeos in the country.
