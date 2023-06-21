SPOONER — The 69th Spooner Heart of the North Rodeo season officially got underway on a mild Wednesday, June 14, as the annual Spooner Rodeo BBQ was held, allowing all of the hard-working committee members, volunteers, sponsors and many others to get together for a laid-back evening of good fun and good food before the work really begins.

The familiar red shirts of the Spooner Rodeo Committee members were out in full force, headed by Chairman Dick Fankhauser, now in his 37th year as the leader of Spooner’s biggest annual event and one of the top most respected rodeos in the country.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments